You are here

Home > Government & Economy

South Korea's culture minister arrested over arts blacklist in political scandal

Saturday, January 21, 2017 - 09:52

[SEOUL] South Korea's culture minister was arrested on Saturday suspected of involvement in drawing up a blacklist of artists critical of President Park Geun-Hye amid a graft scandal that led to the president's impeachment by parliament.

Cho Yoon-Sun is the first sitting minister ever to be arrested, the special prosecutor's team, which had applied for an arrest warrant, said.

Seoul District Court said on Saturday in a text message to reporters that minister Cho was arrested because her crime had been "verified and there were concerns over destruction of evidence".

The special prosecutor's office investigating the corruption scandal requested on Wednesday the court to issue warrants to arrest Cho and a former presidential chief of staff on suspicion of abuse of power and perjury.

The former chief of staff, Kim Ki-Choon, was also detained on a warrant from the court.

REUTERS

Most Read

1 Surbana axes 50 'poor performers'; MOM in talks with unions
2 Developers to keep playing quantum price game this year
3 14 financial institutions in Singapore to participate in debt consolidation plan
4 Singapore's macro fundamentals are sound, will weather storms: MAS's Ravi Menon
5 Car registrations jump 52%
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening