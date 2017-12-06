You are here

Home > Government & Economy

South Korea's Moon to visit China next week

Wed, Dec 06, 2017 - 2:48 PM

dt-moon jae in.jpg
South Korean President Moon Jae In will visit China next week, his office said Wednesday, as tensions soar over Pyongyang's growing nuclear and missile threats.
PHOTO: AFP

[SEOUL] South Korean President Moon Jae In will visit China next week, his office said Wednesday, as tensions soar over Pyongyang's growing nuclear and missile threats.

Mr Moon will make the trip just weeks after North Korea tested an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in defiance of multiple sets of UN sanctions, prompting Washington to press Beijing to take a tougher stance against Pyongyang.

He will arrive in Beijing next Wednesday for a four-day state visit and hold a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss ways "to peacefully resolve North Korea's nuclear issue," the South Korean presidential office said.

Pyongyang claimed it has reached nuclear statehood with the success of its missile test last week, and that it can now target the entire United States.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

This will be Mr Moon's first trip to China since taking office in May, and comes as the two countries seek to improve ties strained by Seoul's deployment of a US missile defence system.

The nations have been at loggerheads over the placement in South Korea of the US Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad) system, which Seoul and Washington say is intended to defend against missile threats from nuclear-armed North Korea.

Beijing sees it as a threat to its own military capabilities. It has imposed a series of sanctions on South Korean firms and banned Chinese tour groups from going to the country in moves seen as economic retaliation.

China is South Korea's biggest trading partner and its measures have had a big impact on some of the South's biggest companies, including retail conglomerate Lotte - which provided a golf course used for the Thaad deployment - and auto giant Hyundai.

AFP

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Government & Economy

PwC proposes Government raise threshold for personal income tax to S$40,000 in its Budget 2018 wishlist

Alibaba's Ma argues China benefits from stability of one party

Catalan crisis paralyses Spanish politics

UK foils plot to bomb Downing Street, kill May: Sky News

Singapore will reach critical demographic crossroad in 2018, says UOB economist

Australia's economy expands on exports, business spending

Editor's Choice

2017-12-05T091749Z_1609354586_RC1B2CCF2DD0_RTRMADP_3_AIRLINES-IATA.JPG
Dec 6, 2017
Transport

Asia-Pacific carriers en route to higher profits in 2018: Iata

BT_20171206_YMHENG6Y6N8_3208230.jpg
Dec 6, 2017
Government & Economy

Reserves help Singapore weather crises and keep economy stable: Heng Swee Keat

BT_20171206_VSTEE_3208185.jpg
Dec 6, 2017
Banking & Finance

Veteran private banker to chair EFG International's advisory board for Asia

Most Read

1 Police reports filed against fintech company
2 Sports Hub a massive project that 'cannot fail': Oon Jin Teik
3 SIA, SilkAir to codeshare on budget subsidiary Scoot
4 Sembmarine stands to offload West Rigel rig in US$500m resale deal
5 Pavilion Energy CEO Seah Moon Ming steps down to focus on SMRT role
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Brookvale Park.png
Dec 6, 2017
Real Estate

Brookvale Park in Sunset Way up for en-bloc sale

42A6A117.jpg
Dec 6, 2017
Real Estate

Dennis Wee Realty hit with S$66,000 fine, 12-month ban for not warning of risks in overseas property purchases

dw-amazonprime-171206.jpg
Dec 6, 2017
Consumer

Amazon to launch Prime membership for Singapore, ends free shipping for non-members

2017-12-05T091749Z_1609354586_RC1B2CCF2DD0_RTRMADP_3_AIRLINES-IATA.JPG
Dec 6, 2017
Transport

Asia-Pacific carriers en route to higher profits in 2018: Iata

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening