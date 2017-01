Singapore will have done well if it continues to grow by 2 per cent to 3 per cent every year for the next 10 years, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Friday (Jan 20).

[SINGAPORE] Singapore will have done well if it continues to grow by 2 per cent to 3 per cent every year for the next 10 years, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Friday (Jan 20).

He said Singapore's economy, which grew by an estimated 1.8 per cent in 2016, is on a "steady path" as a whole.

For the full story, read HERE.