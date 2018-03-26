You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Stormy Daniels says she was threatened to keep silence on Trump: TV interview

Mon, Mar 26, 2018 - 12:29 PM

BP_Stormy Daniels_260318_35.jpg
Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, told CBS News' "60 Minutes" that she was on her way to a fitness class with her child when an unknown man approached her, according to a transcript of the interview released on Sunday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] An adult-film actress who claims she had sex with Donald Trump before he was president said on Sunday she had been threatened in 2011 while in a parking lot with her infant daughter to discourage her from discussing the relationship.

Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, told CBS News' "60 Minutes" that she was on her way to a fitness class with her child when an unknown man approached her, according to a transcript of the interview released on Sunday.

"And a guy walked up on me and said to me, 'Leave Trump alone. Forget the story.' And then he leaned around and looked at my daughter and said, 'That's a beautiful little girl. It'd be a shame if something happened to her mom.' And then he was gone," Daniels said.

Daniels sued the president on March 6, stating Mr Trump never signed an agreement for her to keep quiet about an "intimate"relationship between them.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

White House aides did not respond immediately to requests for comment after the interview aired.

Mr Trump did not respond to reporters' shouted questions about whether he would watch the interview when he returned to the White House from Florida on Sunday evening.

Daniels' appearance represented back-to-back trouble for Mr Trump after an interview broadcast last week on CNN with former Playboy model Karen McDougal, who described a 10-month-long affair with Mr Trump starting in 2006.

Mr Trump would have been married to his wife, Melania, during both the alleged extramarital relationships. The first lady accompanied him this weekend to his Florida golf club. A White House spokeswoman said Melania stayed behind, as is her custom during their son's school holiday.

Not Attracted

Daniels told "60 Minutes" she and Mr Trump had had sexual relations only once, but that she had seen him on other occasions and he had kept in touch with her.

She said she was not attracted to Mr Trump, who was 60 at the time. Daniels was 27 in 2006.

The White House has denied he had an affair with Daniels, although Mr Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen said he paid her US$130,000 of his own money during the 2016 presidential election campaign.

The payment could pose a legal problem. Watchdog groups have filed complaints with the Department of Justice and Federal Election Commission, saying that it may have violated campaign finance law by exceeding the limit on the size of a contribution.

Mr Cohen, who has denied that there was an affair, has not explained why he made the payment or said whether Mr Trump was aware of it.

After the interview screened, Mr Cohen's lawyer Brent Blakely wrote to Daniels' attorney to say she made false and defamatory comments, "namely that he (Cohen) was responsible for an alleged thug who supposedly visited" and threatened her.

"In truth, Mr Cohen had absolutely nothing whatsoever to do with any such person or incident, and does not even believe that any such person exists, or that such incident ever occurred," Mr Blakely said in the letter.

Daniels and her attorney would not discuss in the interview whether they had text messages or other materials that might verify her story.

She was asked why she repeatedly signed statements denying the relationship with Mr Trump, and acknowledged that there could be questions about her credibility.

"I felt intimidated and ... honestly bullied. And I didn't know what to do. And so I signed it," Daniels said.

Asked why viewers could be confident now that she was telling the truth, she said: "Cause I have no reason to lie. I'm opening myself up for, you know, possible danger, and definitely a whole lot of s***," she said.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Stocks rebound as report of US-China trade talks improves mood

Taiwan scrambles jets as China's air force holds drill near island

Twitter to publish offical info linked to Mexico vote

Singapore's February factory output beats expectations despite CNY effect

US, South Korea reach agreement on trade, steel tariffs

US sends China to-do list to cut trade imbalances: WSJ

Editor's Choice

BT_20180326_SWCHANGI2_3365544.jpg
Mar 26, 2018
Company of Good
Companies & Markets

Changi helps youths spread their wings

BP_MAS_260318_5.jpg
Mar 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Caution the watchword as US-China trade tensions hang over MAS policy

BT_20180326_SHTAP51KT_3365706.jpg
Mar 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

315 units of The Tapestry in Tampines snapped up

Most Read

1 Grab buys Uber's South-east Asia business; Uber gets 27.5% stake in Grab
2 315 units of CDL's new project The Tapestry sold at launch
3 315 units of The Tapestry in Tampines snapped up
4 M1 rolls out mobile consumer discounts for Jurong residents who switch to Keppel Electric in Open Electricity Market pilot
5 Markets savaged as US-China tariff brinkmanship escalates
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_UberGrab_260318_83.jpg
Mar 26, 2018
Technology

Grab buys Uber's South-east Asia business; Uber gets 27.5% stake in Grab

Mar 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble directors say proposed restructuring will result in 'fair and equitable treatment of all shareholders'

Mar 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

First fintech to list on Singapore bourse Ayondo debuts at S$0.24

Mar 26, 2018
Stocks

Singapore shares resumed trading on Monday afternoon in negative territory; STI down 0.8%

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening