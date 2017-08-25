You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Swedish govt promises welfare splurge in election year

Thursday, August 24, 2017 - 23:10

[HARPSUND, Sweden] Sweden's centre-left coalition plans to use bulging public coffers to spend billions more on teachers, nurses and police ahead of next year's election.

While much of Europe is emerging from a period of austerity, Sweden has enjoyed years of strong growth, falling unemployment and rising household incomes, not to mention undiminished welfare benefits such as extended parental leave.

"Sweden's economy is booming," Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson told reporters on Thursday. "The results of that should benefit everyone." Boosted by a record low benchmark repo rate, the government said it expected the economy to expand 3.1 per cent this year and 2.5 per cent in 2018, both upward revisions from earlier estimates. Growth was 3.2 per cent in 2016.

Ms Andersson said unemployment would fall to 5.9 per cent next year as the government invested in job growth. It would continue to pay down debt, already among the lowest in the European Union.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Many European countries would be envious of such conditions, but Swedes are worried about declining school results, shortages of teachers and medics and the record numbers of migrants who have arrived in recent years in need of housing and jobs.

"Even if growth is high and unemployment is falling, many people are frustrated and believe things are going in the wrong direction," Karl-Petter Thorwaldsson, head of the umbrella union organization LO, wrote in an editorial in daily Dagens Nyheter. "The issues are social wellbeing and the welfare state."

Ms Andersson said the strong economy and tight budgets since taking power in 2014 meant the minority coalition of Social Democrats and Greens could spend an extra 40 billion crowns (S$6.74 billion) next year, when Swedes go to the polls.

"More people should have jobs ... we need more police and a stronger defence capability, but also we need to be able to rely on the welfare system when we need it," Ms Andersson said.

The government has already promised 5 billion crowns extra for health, schools and care for the elderly in the 2018 budget. The police will get 2 billion more and defence another 2.7 billion, to meet a growing challenge from Russia.

Taxes for pensioners will be cut, at a cost of around 2.2 billion crowns.

The total budget was around 917 billion crowns in 2016.

REUTERS
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Government & Economy

EU risks breakup without social dumping reform: Macron

July US existing home sales lowest of 2017

Denmark wants to attract more IPOs by cutting tax on equity investments

US Navy suspends sea search efforts for missing USS McCain sailors

China slams reported Indian road project on border

UK shop sales slide unexpectedly in August, retailers' mood downbeat: CBI

Editor's Choice

BT_20170824_ACRETAIL21_3051958.jpg
Aug 24, 2017
Technology

Almost 90% of Asia-Pac retailers betting on click-and-collect: study

ng.jpg
Aug 24, 2017
Companies & Markets

CFO role has grown, but reality lags behind

BT_20170824_KRSIM24_3052640.jpg
Aug 24, 2017
Real Estate

Sim Lian plans over 2,000 units at Tampines site

Most Read

1 Sim Lian clinches Tampines Court enbloc for S$970m
2 Singapore COE premiums fall across the board
3 Alipay targeting Singapore consumers
4 CapitaLand inks pact with Alibaba, Lazada to connect shoppers offline and online
5 Cashless holds benefits if hurdles cleared
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

24864251.4 (39685842) - 30_08_2016 - pixiras.jpg
Aug 24, 2017
Government & Economy

IRAS collected S$47b in tax revenue in FY2017; up nearly 5% from a year ago

Mccain.jpg
Aug 24, 2017
Transport

US Navy suspends sea search efforts for missing USS McCain sailors

24864251.4 (39685842) - 30_08_2016 - pixiras.jpg
Aug 24, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

file6u2gszd5wpkrdhhi42r.jpg
Aug 24, 2017
Companies & Markets

Creative Technology swings into the red in Q4 and FY17

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening