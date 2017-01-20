Taiwan Q4 GDP growth seen picking up on export boost: poll

Taiwan's trade-reliant economy probably grew at its fastest pace in more than a year in the fourth quarter, boosted by strong demand for the island's tech exports, a Reuters poll showed.

[TAIPEI] Taiwan's trade-reliant economy probably grew at its fastest pace in more than a year in the fourth quarter, boosted by strong demand for the island's tech exports, a Reuters poll showed.

Thirteen analysts polled projected growth of 3.1 per cent for the October-December quarter from a year earlier, the fastest since the first quarter of 2015 when gross domestic product rose 4.01 per cent, based on the government's latest revisions.

Actual exports in the final three months of last year returned to growth with December shipments bouncing to a four-year high.

In November, the government raised its 2016 economic growth forecast for the second time in four months, as global demand for smartphones and other hi-tech gadgets helped the island's manufacturers.

The economy should grow 1.35 per cent in 2016 and a faster 1.87 per cent this year, based on the government's latest estimates.

It will issue preliminary GDP figures in a statement with minimal commentary on Wednesday. Revised figures will be released about two to three weeks later, with more details and forward-looking forecasts.

REUTERS