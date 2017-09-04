Taiwan says Premier Lin has offered resignation

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
[TAIPEI] Taiwan's Premier Lin Chuan has offered his resignation, a government spokesman said on Monday, a departure expected because of declining public support for President Tsai Ing-wen.
REUTERS
