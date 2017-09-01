You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Taiwanese-American jailed for aiding Chinese nuclear programme

Friday, September 1, 2017 - 08:14

[WASHINGTON] A US court on Thursday sentenced an American citizen to two years in prison for conspiring in the unlawful development of nuclear power technology in China, the Justice Department announced.

Szuhsiung Ho, also known as Allen Ho, 66, a naturalised US citizen born in Taiwan, had pleaded guilty in January and was also ordered to serve a year of supervised release and pay a US$20,000 fine.

A federal judge handed down the sentence Thursday at a US District Court in Tennessee.

"Today, Allen Ho is being held accountable for enlisting US-based nuclear experts to provide assistance in developing and producing special nuclear material in China for a Chinese state-owned nuclear power company," Dana Boente, the acting head of the department's National Security Division, said in a statement.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Ho had been indicted on the charges in April of last year, along with China General Nuclear Power Company, Ho's employer and China's largest nuclear power company, and Energy Technology International, a Delaware company owned by Ho.

Prosecutors said that between 1997 and 2016, Ho recruited US-based engineers to help the company design and manufacture reactor components quickly and at reduced costs - including advanced fuel assembly, in-core detector systems and processing of reactor-related computer codes.

He also arranged for US experts to provide technical assistance in producing what the Justice Department described as "special nuclear material" for the company in China.

All of this required prior authorisation from the Department of Energy, which Ho did not have.

AFP
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Editor's Choice

2016-02-22T230201Z_1523755813_GF10000319325_RTRMADP_3_QANTAS-RESULTS.jpg
Sep 1, 2017
Transport

Qantas rekindles Changi romance, deepening rivalry with SIA

des-pixgeneric06.jpg
Sep 1, 2017
Real Estate

Sharp rise in DC charges for non-landed homes amid en bloc fever

BT_20170901_YCGRANDPRIX1_3065845.jpg
Sep 1, 2017
Life & Culture

Local small businesses zoom in on F1 action

Most Read

1 AIA Singapore sets up new financial advisory firm to drive growth
2 StarHub unveils 'mesh network' Google WiFi
3 LTA frees up land meant for Singapore Underground Road System
4 'Relax': Nobel Laureate's advice to Singaporeans anxious about jobs
5 Singapore dollar rallies for the fourth day on safe haven appeal
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

2016-02-22T230201Z_1523755813_GF10000319325_RTRMADP_3_QANTAS-RESULTS.jpg
Sep 1, 2017
Transport

Qantas rekindles Changi romance, deepening rivalry with SIA

des-pixgeneric06.jpg
Sep 1, 2017
Real Estate

Sharp rise in DC charges for non-landed homes amid en bloc fever

BT_20170901_MLWEEKEND1_3066087.jpg
Sep 1, 2017
Weekend

A mid-autumn night's dream in BT Weekend

BT_20170901_UWTONY1SP8X_3066085.jpg
Sep 1, 2017
Government & Economy

Farewell reception for a president who 'worked tirelessly' for Singapore

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening