You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Taiwan's new premier vows to "build country", scrap investment hurdles

Friday, September 8, 2017 - 15:03

[TAIPEI] Taiwan's new premier, William Lai, vowed on Friday to work towards luring greater investment to the self-ruled island, while sticking to the policies of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party.

Mr Lai, formerly the mayor of the southwestern city of Tainan, made the remarks at a cabinet transition ceremony following the resignation this week of his predecessor, Lin Chuan.

The cabinet reshuffle, at a time of low public approval ratings for President Tsai Ing-Wen, will give the government an opportunity to push through legislation with less resistance.

Ratings for Ms Tsai shrank to below 30 per cent by August, a survey by a private foundation showed, down from nearly 70 per cent soon after her landslide election victory in 2016.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"My main responsibility is to build the country, expand the economy and look after the people," said Mr Lai, adding that his cabinet would press on with reforms in areas ranging from the energy industry to labour, pensions and tax, while "eliminating obstacles for investment".

He added, "these will have a pragmatic strategy and will be solved in a steadfast way."

Dissatisfaction with labour and pension reforms are seen to have weighed on Ms Tsai's ratings, sparking occasional protests.

The reshuffle brought several new key appointments, though most of the other ministry-level positions stayed unchanged.

The financial supervisory commission gets a new chief, Wellington Koo, while acting economics minister Shen Jong-chin was confirmed in the role.

A new vice-premier and secretary-general were also appointed to the cabinet, or executive yuan.

Mr Lai, a member of Ms Tsai's independence-leaning party, won a landslide reelection in 2014 in Tainan, home to the plants of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) and other technology firms.

The Harvard-educated Mr Lai is expected to take a cautious stance in the transition, as shown by his modest personnel changes, analysts say.

"Lai brings an effective administrative style, and will seek to keep the agenda on track," said Edward Yang, an associate professor at National Taiwan Normal University.

His popular style also contrasts with that of Mr Lin, who was seen as a less effective communicator, Mr Yang added.

The DPP is striving to shore up its popularity ahead of local elections next year in which it faces off against its main rival, the China-friendly Kuomintang (KMT) party.

Local election results are seen as a harbinger for the presidential election in 2020.

REUTERS
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Government & Economy

UK manufacturing jumps, construction falls as quarter starts

Most South Koreans don't expect war with North; Trump highlights military option

At least five die in Mexico quake; small tsunami triggered

New wave of leaders stepping up after the jailing of Hong Kong democracy activists

Yingluck's escape convoy seen heading towards Cambodia: Thai junta

Temasek-backed startup Adyen targets Asian payments expansion

Editor's Choice

2017-07-31T064709Z_1947439164_RC1846F062A0_RTRMADP_3_AXA-RESULTS.JPG
Sep 8, 2017
Banking & Finance

Policyholders' data in AXA's health portal breached

Grandstands_1.jpg
Sep 8, 2017
Government & Economy

F1 ticket sales rev up in final lap of current contract

BT_20170908_UWPMLEE8_3075943.jpg
Sep 8, 2017
Government & Economy

Kendal Industrial Park has drawn US$475m in investments to date

Most Read

1 Six IP insurers stung by underwriting losses as claims surge
2 Car COE premiums down again but dealers expect rebound
3 Micron selling Ang Mo Kio facility for US$30m
4 Small car COE premium slumps nearly S$7,000
5 Constructing a family business
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

WJ__9181.jpg
Sep 8, 2017
Banking & Finance

Singdollar rises to over a year's high as US dollar tumbles

Sep 8, 2017
Stocks

Cromwell European Reit talks IPO at 0.55 to 0.57 euro per unit, targets Sept 28 listing

Sep 8, 2017
Banking & Finance

Former VP sentenced to 14 years jail for money laundering and cheating: CPIB

Sep 8, 2017
Stocks

Singapore stocks finish Friday mixed; STI down 1.5% for week

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening