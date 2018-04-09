You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Tech group urges US to recruit allies to take on China, not tariffs

Mon, Apr 09, 2018 - 2:19 PM

[WASHINGTON] A trade group representing top technology companies on Monday told US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin that it opposes the Trump administration's focus on tariffs to try to change China's unfair trade practices.

The Information Technology Industry Council said in a letter to Mr Mnuchin that it supports the Trump administration's "Section 301" investigation into China's abuses of intellectual property, but instead of tariffs, it advocates a US-led international coalition to put pressure on Beijing.

"Our opposition to tariffs is pragmatic. Tariffs do not work," wrote ITIC President and CEO Dean Garfield.

"Instead of tariffs, we strongly encourage the administration to build an international coalition that can challenge China at the World Trade Organization and beyond," Mr Garfield added.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Numerous countries share the United States' concerns about China and its unfair trade practices. The United States is uniquely well-situated to lead that coalition." Mr Garfield called for such a coalition of allies to quickly travel to China to negotiate terms for a "balanced, fair, and reciprocal trade relationship." The group, which counts information technology hardware, software, services and social media companies from Apple Inc to Twitter Inc, did not make any reference to the Treasury's forthcoming investment restrictions on Chinese acquisitions of US technology firms.

The restrictions are part of the remedies proposed under the US Trade Representative's Section 301 investigation, which alleges that China has misappropriated US intellectual property through joint venture requirements that effectively force technology transfer, the use of state funds to acquire US technology companies and other means.

President Donald Trump on Sunday predicted that China would take down its trade barriers, expressing optimism despite the escalating tariff threats between the world's two largest economies that have roiled global markets.

ITIC said that it believed China had abused the privileges of its membership in the WTO.

"China has promised open and fair trade, but has instead promulgated rules, regulations, and practices aimed at encumbering non-Chinese companies," Mr Garfield wrote.

"This current approach cannot be sustained."

REUTERS

Government & Economy

South Korea ex-president Lee indicted for corruption

Reinvigorated Belfast still bears scars of past conflict

Canada town honors hockey crash victims at sombre vigil

Competition watchdog to conduct market studies on online travel booking, transfer of personal data

North Korea ready to discuss denuclearisation with US: report

Trump's 'Art of the Deal' bombast faces ultimate test with China

Editor's Choice

BT_20180409_GCCREDIT28_3384806.jpg
Apr 9, 2018
Banking & Finance

Asia focus fuels growth for Credit Suisse

file6zgdj8lyrdf133plh73u.jpg
Apr 9, 2018
Transport

Lufthansa Group going digital in a big way

BT_20180409_ANGTOPLINE9_3385389.jpg
Apr 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

Making room for renewable energy

Most Read

1 Uber-Grab deal: Uber app extended to April 15
2 Power generation sector crushed by massive overcapacity
3 Malaysia gears up for 'unpredictable' election with parliament's dissolution
4 Rebuilt house in Bin Tong Park sold for S$48m
5 Six arrested on suspicion of Berlin half marathon plot
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

C&W_United Mansion_1.jpg
Apr 9, 2018
Real Estate

United Mansion in Siglap up for collective sale with S$98m reserve price

Apr 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

MindChamps to set up preschool investment fund with Temasek unit

Apr 9, 2018
Banking & Finance

Bank of China, ICBC join 7 other banks offering PayNow in Singapore

Apr 9, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: LTC Corp, Keppel, Asti, Alliance Mineral, Perennial, Sinopipe

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening