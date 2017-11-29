You are here
Temasek in talks for US$1b sale of Zuellig Pharma stake: sources
Interested buyers may include Swiss rival DKSH, as well as Mitsui which is expanding its healthcare operations
Hong Kong
TEMASEK Holdings is exploring a sale of its stake in Asian drug distributor Zuellig Pharma, people familiar with the matter said.
The Singapore investment company has been speaking to advisers about a potential sale of its 20 per cent stake in Zuellig Pharma, which
