You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Thai junta tells Japan investors US$45b development plan to go ahead

Monday, September 11, 2017 - 20:46

[BANGKOK] A US$45-billion plan to redevelop Thailand's industrial east will go ahead regardless of whoever takes power after elections, the military government told hundreds of Japanese investors on Monday.

The ruling junta, faced with weak exports and sluggish domestic demand, has focused on promoting investment to help revive growth in Southeast Asia's second-largest economy, which lags regional peers.

The military government hopes the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) development project, worth US$45 billion, will lift growth to about 5 per cent a year by 2020, from the latest government estimate of 3.5 for 2017. "Regardless of which government is in office, or when the election will be held, the EEC plan will continue, with certainty," Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha told a gathering of 570 investors flown in from Japan. "It is law, an act embedded within the 20-year national strategy, and supported by the national development plans." The junta has branded its 20-year strategy a guide for policymaking long after elections expected next year, at the earliest. The strategy has fueled concern among critics that the army plans to cement its grip on power, whoever wins an election.

Japan was Thailand's biggest investor in 2016 with more than US$1.7 billion, most of it going into the automobile industry.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Thailand, known as the "Detroit of Asia," is a regional base for some of the world's top carmakers, such as Toyota Motor Co. The government now wants to establish its own equivalent of Silicon Valley in the EEC. "The digital innovation created there can go into supporting the automotive industry," Pichet Durongkaveroj, the Minister of Digital Economy, told Reuters. "We aim to be a manufacturing hub for electric vehicles."

REUTERS
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Government & Economy

Trump marks 9/11 with threat to 'savage killers'

UK government confident of winning vote on Brexit legislation

Irma weakens to tropical storm -NHC

Blockade attempt to force Qatar into 'trusteeship': minister

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Presidential election: only one certificate of eligibility issued

Editor's Choice

United Overseas Bank.JPG
Sep 11, 2017
Real Estate

UOB, HSBC join mortgage war with 3-year fixed-rate packages

AIA.JPG
Sep 11, 2017
Companies & Markets

AIA's new firm 'luring hundreds of rival agents'

BT_20170911_LMXPROP11_3079223.jpg
Sep 11, 2017
Real Estate

Private home prices to rise 10% by end-2018: Morgan Stanley

Most Read

1 UOB, HSBC join mortgage war with 3-year fixed-rate packages
2 AIA's new firm 'luring hundreds of rival agents'
3 Private home prices to rise 10% by end-2018: Morgan Stanley
4 Razer's first shave at cashless raises bumps
5 Hot Stock: SPH falls 3.7% on heavy trading
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

bp_cbd_110917_12.jpg
Sep 11, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore business sentiment for Q4 2017 moderates but still optimistic: poll

bp_cbd_110917_12.jpg
Sep 11, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

DJb7qomUQAEeNIO.jpg large.jpg
Sep 11, 2017
Government & Economy

Presidential election: only one certificate of eligibility issued

Sep 11, 2017
Companies & Markets

Frasers Centrepoint buys 4 business parks in the UK

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening