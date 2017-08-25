You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Thailand's deputy PM says unclear if Yingluck has fled country

Friday, August 25, 2017 - 13:06

[BANGKOK] Thailand's deputy prime minister said he was unsure of former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra's whereabouts after a Supreme Court judge said she could have fled the country after failing to attend the court on Friday for the verdict in a negligence case against her.

"We have heard from officials that she hasn't showed up," deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan told reporters.

"She could be at any hospital... she could be ill. It's not clear whether she has fled."

"Yingluck has many homes and many cars. It is difficult to track her," he said.

The court set a new date of Sept 27 for the verdict, but said it would also seek an arrest warrant for Ms Yingluck, who was ousted by a military coup three years ago, as it did not believe the reason she gave for not coming to court.

Ms Yingluck, who could be jailed for up to 10 years if found guilty, had said she was suffering from an ear problem.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Government & Economy

Samsung heir sentenced to five years prison on graft conviction

Second missing warship sailor identified from remains found by US divers

China's school dropouts a growing concern for economy in transition

Hong Kong pro-independence duo lose appeal over council seats

Chinese government debt risks under control

Loyal supporters of ousted South Korean president root for Samsung leader

Editor's Choice

yaohui-pixgeneric-8526.jpg
Aug 25, 2017
Government & Economy

A fresh branding emerges from deep dive into Singapore spirit

2017-03-23T194526Z_546007966_RC148FF73040_RTRMADP_3_SWISS-WATCHES.jpg
Aug 25, 2017
Companies & Markets

Luxury watch market ticks up ahead of time, thanks to Chinese orders

BT_20170825_INLAND_3054736.jpg
Aug 25, 2017
Government & Economy

Income tax, GST take taxman's haul to new peak of S$47b

Most Read

1 Sim Lian clinches Tampines Court enbloc for S$970m
2 Singapore COE premiums fall across the board
3 Alipay targeting Singapore consumers
4 CapitaLand inks pact with Alibaba, Lazada to connect shoppers offline and online
5 'Make me a proposal': PM Lee responds to Razer CEO's tweets on e-payment system
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

SG Electronics 12450987.jpg
Aug 25, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore factory output surges 21% in July, exceeds market expectations

jurong lake district.jpg
Aug 25, 2017
Real Estate

Government studying possibility of selling larger land parcels in Jurong Lake District

THAILAND-POLITICS-COURT-023719.jpg
Aug 25, 2017
Government & Economy

Update: Thailand’s Yingluck a no-show for negligence ruling, verdict postponed

yaohui-pixgeneric-8526.jpg
Aug 25, 2017
Government & Economy

A fresh branding emerges from deep dive into Singapore spirit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening