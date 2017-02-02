You are here

The Art of the Deal: Why Putin needs one more than Trump

The mismatched nature of their wish lists gives Trump the edge, with Putin hanging in the imbalance
Thursday, February 2, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170202_KVPUTIN2_2721515.jpg
For Mr Putin, described in leaked US diplomatic cables as an "alpha-dog", the wider prize would be respect. In his eyes, a deal would confer legitimacy and show Russia was a great power.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Moscow

IN his book, Art of the Deal, Donald Trump said the best deals were ones where both sides got something they wanted. His credo, applied to a potential US-Russia deal, flags an awkward truth for Vladimir Putin: He wants more from Mr Trump than vice versa.

As aides try to set

