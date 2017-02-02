You are here
The Art of the Deal: Why Putin needs one more than Trump
The mismatched nature of their wish lists gives Trump the edge, with Putin hanging in the imbalance
Moscow
IN his book, Art of the Deal, Donald Trump said the best deals were ones where both sides got something they wanted. His credo, applied to a potential US-Russia deal, flags an awkward truth for Vladimir Putin: He wants more from Mr Trump than vice versa.
