You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Thousands protest Trump as "sister marches" begin in Australia and NZ

Saturday, January 21, 2017 - 10:13

reumpwomen.jpg
Thousands of protesters in Australia and New Zealand on Saturday joined the first of hundreds of womens' marches organised in around the world in a show of disapproval of US President Donald Trump as he began his first day in office.
PHOTO: AFP

[SYDNEY] Thousands of protesters in Australia and New Zealand on Saturday joined the first of hundreds of womens' marches organised in around the world in a show of disapproval of US President Donald Trump as he began his first day in office.

In Sydney, Australia's biggest city, about 3,000 people - men and women gathered for a rally in Hyde Park before marching on the US consulate downtown.

"Feminism is my Trump card" and "Fight like a girl", were among the placards held aloft by the protesters.

"We're not marching as an anti-Trump movement per se, we're marching to protest the hate speech, the hateful rhetoric, the misogyny, the bigotry, the xenophobia and we want to present a united voice with women around the globe," organiser Mindy Freiband told Reuters.

Earlier about 2,000 people marched peacefully in four cities in New Zealand, Wellington's march organiser Bette Flagler told Reuters by phone.

Some 673 "sister marches" are planned worldwide for Saturday, in addition to a protest in Washington DC, according to the organisers' website which says more than two million marchers are expected.

REUTERS

Most Read

1 Surbana axes 50 'poor performers'; MOM in talks with unions
2 Developers to keep playing quantum price game this year
3 14 financial institutions in Singapore to participate in debt consolidation plan
4 Car registrations jump 52%
5 Singapore's macro fundamentals are sound, will weather storms: MAS's Ravi Menon
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening