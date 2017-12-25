Tighter US monetary policy ahead: Goldman

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
Washington
PRESIDENT Donald Trump's tax cuts hand him ownership of wherever the US economy turns starting in 2018, and at Goldman Sachs the view is that tighter monetary policy is ahead.
Whatever slack is left in the labour market is seen being eliminated in 2019, pushing the
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo