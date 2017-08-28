Top graft buster at China's finance ministry under investigation for graft

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Beijing
THE head of the anti-graft committee for China's Ministry of Finance has been put under investigation himself for suspected graft, the ruling Communist Party's anti-corruption watchdog said on Sunday.
Mo Jiancheng was suspected of "serious discipline breaches", a euphemism
