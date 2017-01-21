You are here

Trudeau wants economic, security partner in Trump

Saturday, January 21, 2017 - 07:23

trudeau.jpg
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered congratulations Friday to new US President Donald Trump, suggesting they work together to "restore prosperity" for both nations and make the world safer.
PHOTO: EPA

"Canada and the United States have built one of the closest relationships between any two countries in the world," Mr Trudeau said in a statement.

"This enduring partnership is essential to our shared prosperity and security."

Earlier this month the prime minister reshuffled his cabinet to align better with the incoming US administration.

He appointed a new foreign minister who shares Mr Trump's concerns that globalisation is failing workers and tapped Andrew Leslie, a retired general with close ties to several Trump advisers, to liaise with the new US administration.

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland and Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan travelled to Washington for the inauguration.

In addition to being neighbours, the two nations have one of the world's closest trade ties, with nearly US$600 billion in goods crossing the border annually.

In his congratulatory note to Mr Trump, Mr Trudeau highlighted their nations' "robust trade and investment ties, and integrated economies" that support millions of jobs in Canada and the United States.

He also pointed to their respective governments' long and "unparalleled cooperation on matters of national security," saying this would continue.

"We both want to build economies where the middle class, and those working hard to join it, have a fair shot at success," he said.

"We (also) look forward to working with President Trump... to restore prosperity to the middle class on both sides of the border, and to create a safer and more peaceful world."

AFP

