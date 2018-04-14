Trump, Abe to focus on North Korea in Florida talks: US official

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will focus heavily on the challenge posed by North Korea's nuclear arms program when they meet next week in Florida, a senior Trump administration official said on Friday.

The Trump-Abe summit at Mr Trump's Mar-a-Lago retreat in Palm Beach comes as US officials are working to set up a summit between Mr Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in late May or early June.

"Communications will by definition have to be sufficient for us to establish and prepare a successful summit," the official told reporters. "Preparations are under way."

REUTERS