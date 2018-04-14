You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump, Abe to focus on North Korea in Florida talks: US official

Sat, Apr 14, 2018 - 7:01 AM

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will focus heavily on the challenge posed by North Korea's nuclear arms program when they meet next week in Florida, a senior Trump administration official said on Friday.

The Trump-Abe summit at Mr Trump's Mar-a-Lago retreat in Palm Beach comes as US officials are working to set up a summit between Mr Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in late May or early June.

"Communications will by definition have to be sufficient for us to establish and prepare a successful summit," the official told reporters. "Preparations are under way."

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

MAS tightens policy slightly; trade tension risks remain

Steady growth ahead with GDP up 4.3% in Q1

Singapore welcomes US move to rejoin TPP, but economists ask if it's for real

China's March exports fall, but Q1 trade surplus with US still up

Singapore, Chongqing aim to cut freight time between them to as little as 5 days

Pro-Brexit campaign group may have broken spending rules

Editor's Choice

BT_20180414_VIMAS14_3395494.jpg
Apr 14, 2018
Government & Economy

MAS tightens policy slightly; trade tension risks remain

2018-04-06T081717Z_1305483564_RC1C88F0B740_RTRMADP_3_UBER-GRAB-SINGAPORE.JPG
Apr 14, 2018
Technology

Competition panel's interim measures raise some eyebrows

BT_20180414_SHBRUNCH14P1_3395216.jpg
Apr 14, 2018
Brunch

The online retail gambit

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Hyflux shares jump 16%; company says talks ongoing with potential investors
2 Tulip Garden sold to Yanlord Land and MCL for S$906.9 million
3 MAS tightens Singdollar policy for first time in 6 years
4 Multi-dimensional study unveiled for Orchard Road redux
5 Temasek's wearing rose-tinted glasses with Ant Financial
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

2018-04-06T081717Z_1305483564_RC1C88F0B740_RTRMADP_3_UBER-GRAB-SINGAPORE.JPG
Apr 14, 2018
Technology

Competition panel's interim measures raise some eyebrows

BT_20180414_MACAU14_3395145.jpg
Apr 14, 2018
Consumer

'Godfather' of Macau casinos Stanley Ho to retire

BT_20180414_CHTRADE14ZGG1_3395603.jpg
Apr 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore welcomes US move to rejoin TPP, but economists ask if it's for real

Apr 14, 2018
Banking & Finance

Techcombank kicks off Vietnam's biggest IPO

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening