You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump accepts US intelligence on Russia hacking: chief of staff

Sunday, January 8, 2017 - 23:46

[NEW YORK] President-elect Donald Trump accepts the US intelligence community's conclusion that Russia engaged in cyberattacks aimed at disrupting the US elections, his incoming chief of staff Reince Priebus said on Sunday, adding that "actions may be taken" in response.

Speaking on Fox News Sunday, Priebus said Trump "accepts the fact that in this particular case it was entities in Russia"that were behind the intrusions into the Democratic Party organizations and operatives.

Priebus said Trump plans to order the intelligence community to make recommendations as to what should be done. Depending on those recommendations, "actions may be taken," he said.

REUTERS

Most Read

1 The road ahead
2 Diminished in 2016, what lies ahead for Malaysia?
3 SLA buys back Raffles Country Club site to make way for KL-Singapore High-Speed Rail
4 GLP confirms talks on possible sale
5 Singapore GDP surprises with 1.8% full-year growth in 2016
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening