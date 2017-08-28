Trump 'asked AG about dropping ally's criminal case'

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Washington
DONALD Trump asked Attorney General Jeff Sessions about dropping a criminal case against controversial ex-sheriff Joe Arpaio, a close ally of the Republican president who has since received a pardon, The Washington Post reported on Saturday.
Mr Trump was advised that
