You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump breaks silence, claims no knowledge of porn star payment

Fri, Apr 06, 2018 - 7:04 AM

FILES-COMBO-US-POLITICS-SEX-TRUMP-DANIELS-213509.jpg
US President Donald Trump broke a two month silence Thursday about allegations he slept with a porn star, insisting that he did not pay her US$130,000 hush money.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump broke a two month silence Thursday about allegations he slept with a porn star, insisting that he did not pay her US$130,000 hush money.

Mr Trump offered a flat "no" when asked if he knew about the payment that was made by his lawyer shortly before the 2016 election.

The actress, Stephanie Clifford - who goes by the screen name Stormy Daniels - claims it was money paid to cover up a tryst more than a decade ago.

Mr Trump's long-time lawyer Michael Cohen has admitted to making the payment, but has not indicated why he made it.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

He has accused Ms Daniels of breaching a non disclosure agreement.

Mr Trump said he did not know why Mr Cohen made the payment.

"You'll have to ask Michael Cohen. Michael is my attorney. You'll have to ask Michael."

Asked if he knew where the money came from, Mr Trump told reporters on Air Force One, "no, I don't know." That claim was immediately challenged by Ms Daniels' lawyer Michael Avenatti.

"We very much look forward to testing the truthfulness of Mr Trump's feigned lack of knowledge concerning the $130k payment," he tweeted.

"As history teaches us, it is one thing to deceive the press and quite another to do so under oath."

AFP

Government & Economy

US willing to talk trade with China, no session set yet: official

Japan Feb real wages fall for third straight month

Japan household spending posts biggest drop in nearly a year

'You'll be sorry', Russia tells Britain at UN Security Council meet on nerve agent attack

Trump urges US$100b in new China tariffs, stoking tensions

US to update Saudi artillery for US$1.31b

Editor's Choice

BT_20180406_LKDAIRYFARM__3382880.jpg
Apr 6, 2018
Real Estate

Dairy Farm joins billion-dollar en bloc list with asking price of over S$1.68b

LZW_7488_edited.jpg
Apr 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Government monitoring trade spat; Singapore, KL may gain from trade diversion

BT_20180406_VIWAHLOON6_3382800.jpg
Apr 6, 2018
SME

French giant Vinci buys majority stake in Singapore engineering firm for S$250m

Most Read

1 Scoot flight returns to Singapore safely after 'alleged bomb threat on board'
2 Micron breaks ground on new flash memory fabrication plant in Singapore
3 Rate hike fears pushing home buyers to fixed-rate loans
4 Far East Consortium bags The Estoril at S$223.94m
5 Tan Chuan-Jin to head Healthway Medical's new advisory board
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

nmtrump.jpg
Apr 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Trump urges US$100b in new China tariffs, stoking tensions

BT_20180406_LKDAIRYFARM__3382880.jpg
Apr 6, 2018
Real Estate

Dairy Farm joins billion-dollar en bloc list with asking price of over S$1.68b

Apr 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

OCBC chief Samuel Tsien gets 15.6% rise in salary in 2017

LZW_7488_edited.jpg
Apr 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Government monitoring trade spat; Singapore, KL may gain from trade diversion

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening