You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump considers ex-Microsoft executive as top economic adviser

Mon, Mar 12, 2018 - 6:42 AM

BP_LIDDELL_120318_18.jpg
Chris Liddell (right), a former executive at Microsoft Corp and General Motors, is under consideration to become US President Donald Trump's top economic adviser, a White House official said on Sunday, confirming media reports.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] Chris Liddell, a former executive at Microsoft Corp and General Motors, is under consideration to become US President Donald Trump's top economic adviser, a White House official said on Sunday, confirming media reports.

Mr Trump is searching for a new director for the White House National Economic Council after Gary Cohn, a former Goldman Sachs president, said he would resign. Mr Cohn's decision came after Mr Trump decided to put tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

Peter Navarro, a trade adviser to Mr Trump who promoted the tariffs, has also been touted as a candidate for the top economic job, though he has said he is not in the running. Conservative commentator Larry Kudlow has also been cited as a contender.

Mr Liddell's background running major companies and his behind-the-scenes efficiency at the White House has made him an attractive candidate, the official said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Liddell, 59, has earned respect at the White House for his work on projects like information technology modernisation and electronic health records, which have required intensive coordination with government agencies, the official said.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

White House to help arm school staff: officials

Kim Jong-un wants to sign peace treaty with Trump: report

Germany, China warn Trump tariff moves threaten global trade

Hong Kong democrats struggle to recapture lost ground in by-elections

Cuba vote opens final chapter of Castro era

China's parliament abolishes two-term limit on presidency

Editor's Choice

BT_20180312_ANGSGX12YUMG_3345648.jpg
Mar 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX eyes global partnerships, growth beyond IPOs

BT_20180312_JLINDO_3345652.jpg
Mar 12, 2018
Banking & Finance

Indosuez aims for 8-10% AUM growth in Asia

BP_CARPARK_120318_1.jpg
Mar 12, 2018
Transport

Changes to parking provisions will be shot in the arm for car-lite vision

Most Read

1 ComfortDelGro to gain from Grab-Uber deal, likely rail-fare hike: Maybank Kim Eng
2 Goodluck Garden sold to Qingjian for S$610m
3 Eunos Mansion sold en-bloc for S$220 million
4 Grab launches region's first bike-sharing marketplace
5 Bank of Singapore hires Anthony Simcic as managing director of international team
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180312_ANGSGX12YUMG_3345648.jpg
Mar 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX eyes global partnerships, growth beyond IPOs

Mar 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Perennial to buy Pontiac unit's stake in Capitol Singapore for S$129.6m in cash

Mar 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

BreadTalk to take Taiwan's Wu Pao Chun bakeries into China, Hong Kong, Singapore

BP_CARPARK_120318_1.jpg
Mar 12, 2018
Transport

Changes to parking provisions will be shot in the arm for car-lite vision

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening