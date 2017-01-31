You are here

Trump fires acting US attorney general after she refuses to enforce immigration ban

Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 10:35

41358254 - 30_01_2017 - USA-TRUMP_.jpg
US President Donald Trump on Monday fired acting US Attorney General Sally Yates after she ordered Justice Department lawyers not to enforce Mr Trump's immigration ban, the White House spokesman said on Twitter.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump on Monday fired acting US Attorney General Sally Yates after she ordered Justice Department lawyers not to enforce Mr Trump's immigration ban, the White House spokesman said on Twitter.

Mr Trump has named Dana Boente, US attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, to replace Ms Yates, White House spokesman Sean Spicer said in a tweet.

Ms Yates, an Obama administration holdover, said she was not convinced Ms Trump's executive order barring travellers from seven Muslim-majority nations was lawful.

REUTERS

