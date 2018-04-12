You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump loses another top security official

Thu, Apr 12, 2018 - 8:08 AM

[WASHINGTON] Donald Trump's deputy national security adviser resigned Wednesday, the third senior official to leave the National Security Council since John Bolton's arrival this week.

Nadia Schadlow resigned after less than three months in the post, having been instrumental in drafting the most recent US national security strategy.

"The administration thanks Dr Schadlow for her service and leadership in crafting the president's 'America First' national security strategy," said White House spokesman Raj Shah.

"The strategy has set a strong foundation going forward for protecting the homeland, promoting American prosperity, preserving peace through strength and advancing American influence."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The National Security Council was designed as arbiter between the departments of state, defence and America's many intelligence agencies, but has often taken on a greater role, helping formulate policy inside the White House.

Dr Schadlow's resignation comes hot on the heels of similar moves by homeland security adviser Tom Bossert and National Security Council spokesman Michael Anton.

Mr Bolton - a mustachioed former UN ambassador known for his hawkish views on military action - began work this week and appears to be cleaning house, despite the White House being in the midst of a crisis that could lead to strikes on targets in Syria.

"I was proud to serve the president and our nation. It was a great privilege to be part of a team dedicated to protecting and advancing America's vital interests," Dr Schadlow said in a statement.

AFP

Government & Economy

US Fed: Prospect of trade war poses 'downside risks' to economy

Trump holds Syria, Russia 'responsible' for chemical attack

New Zealand halts new offshore oil and gas exploration

ADB sees 6 per cent Asia growth but warns of risks from trade tensions

IMF chief optimistic on growth, but flags fading fiscal stimulus and rising rates

US: March consumer prices post first drop in 10 months

Editor's Choice

BT_20180412_LKCITRIS_3391802.jpg
Apr 12, 2018
Real Estate

Multi-dimensional study unveiled for Orchard Road redux

BP_Lazada_120418_3.jpg
Apr 12, 2018
Technology

Tie-up with Lazada opens door for Razer to tout software sales

BP_Grab_120418_4.jpg
Apr 12, 2018
Banking & Finance

Ride-hailing frenzy makes Grab the world's top VC recipient for Q1

Most Read

1 Further home price spikes may spell risk of renewed cooling measures
2 Oxley sells 76% of The Verandah Residences at S$1,815 psf average at launch
3 Two weekend property launches see keen take-up rates
4 MindChamps to set up preschool investment fund with Temasek unit
5 Broker's take: DBS upgrades Ezion to 'buy'; raises 12-month target price to S$0.29
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180412_LKCITRIS_3391802.jpg
Apr 12, 2018
Real Estate

Multi-dimensional study unveiled for Orchard Road redux

BP_Lazada_120418_3.jpg
Apr 12, 2018
Technology

Tie-up with Lazada opens door for Razer to tout software sales

BP_Grab_120418_4.jpg
Apr 12, 2018
Banking & Finance

Ride-hailing frenzy makes Grab the world's top VC recipient for Q1

BT_20180412_AGDATAPULSE12N4F7_3391765.jpg
Apr 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Datapulse's boardroom challenger pledges S$70m payout to shareholders

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening