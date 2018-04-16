You are here

Trump 'morally unfit' for office, fired FBI chief Comey tells ABC

Mon, Apr 16, 2018 - 10:51 AM

Donald Trump (left) is "morally unfit" to be president of the United States, former FBI director James Comey told ABC in an interview broadcast on Sunday.
[WASHINGTON] Donald Trump is "morally unfit" to be president of the United States, former FBI director James Comey told ABC in an interview broadcast on Sunday.

"I don't buy this stuff about him being mentally incompetent or early stages of dementia," Mr Comey said of Mr Trump, according to a transcript from ABC.

"I don't think he's medically unfit to be president. I think he's morally unfit to be president," he said.

"Our president must embody respect and adhere to the values that are at the core of this country. The most important being truth. This president is not able to do that," he said.

Mr Trump fired Comey in May 2017, citing the FBI's behaviour in investigating Democrat Hillary Clinton and its probe into possible Trump campaign collusion with Russia to tilt the 2016 presidential election.

Just 11 days before the election, Mr Comey announced that the FBI would reopen an investigation into Mrs Clinton's possible misuse of a private email server while she was secretary of state - a move she has said played a part in her loss to Mr Trump.

The president lashed out at Mr Comey in a series of tweets earlier Sunday, saying that the email probe was handled "stupidly" and calling Mr Comey a "slime ball."

