Trump names adviser Conway as his presidential counsellor

Thursday, December 22, 2016 - 20:21

[WASHINGTON] US President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday named his former campaign manager Kellyanne Conway, now a key adviser, as his choice to serve as counsellor to the president, his transition team said in a statement.

Mr Trump, in the statement, said Ms Conway "played a crucial role in my victory. She is a tireless and tenacious advocate of my agenda and has amazing insights on how to effectively communicate our message".

