[NEW YORK] US President-elect Donald Trump announced on Monday that his son-in-law Jared Kushner, a property developer and publisher, will serve as senior White House adviser, flouting myriad legal and ethical concerns.

"Jared has been a tremendous asset and trusted adviser throughout the campaign and transition and I am proud to have him in a key leadership role in my administration," said Mr Trump in a statement.

AFP