You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump orders expulsion of 60 Russians over poison attack in Britain

Mon, Mar 26, 2018 - 9:37 PM

file6zfsjwi7bhfwdh1embu.jpg
President Donald Trump ordered the expulsion of 60 Russians from the United States on Monday, including 12 people identified as Russian intelligence officers who have been stationed at the United Nations in New York, in response to Russia's alleged poisoning of a former Russian spy in Britain.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump ordered the expulsion of 60 Russians from the United States on Monday, including 12 people identified as Russian intelligence officers who have been stationed at the United Nations in New York, in response to Russia's alleged poisoning of a former Russian spy in Britain.

The expulsion order, announced by administration officials, also closes the Russian consulate in Seattle. The Russians and their families have seven days to leave the United States, according to officials.

The expulsions are the toughest action taken against the Kremlin by Mr Trump, who has been criticized for not being firm enough with President Vladimir Putin of Russia.

In a call with reporters, senior White House officials said that the move was to root out Russians actively engaging in intelligence operations against the country, and to show that the United States would stand with Nato allies. The officials said that the closure of the consulate in Seattle was ordered because of its proximity to a US naval base.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Britain previously expelled 23 Russian diplomats over the poisoning, raising tensions between the two countries to a level not seen since the heights of the Cold War. The government vowed to crack down on Russian spies, corrupt elites and ill-gotten wealth in Britain.

On March 15, the Trump administration imposed sanctions on a series of Russian organizations and individuals for interference in the 2016 presidential election and other "malicious cyberattacks," its most significant action against Moscow until Monday.

Those sanctions came as the United States joined Britain, France and Germany in denouncing Russia for its apparent role in a nerve-gas attack on a former Russian spy and his daughter on British soil, calling it a "clear violation" of international law.

Trump has been slower to act than leaders in Britain, France and Germany over the attack, in which Sergei V. Skripal, 66, a former spy, and his daughter, Yulia Skripal, 33, were attacked with a nerve agent.

White House officials called the nerve agent used against the Skripals "military grade," but declined to elaborate on the substance used.

NYTimes

Government & Economy

North Korea's Kim Jong Un said to have made surprise China visit

Thailand to consider opening some service businesses to more foreign investment: Report

Philippines thinks green in tackling booming population, density and congestion

Myanmar improving but still 'super challenging' for business: Study

Shell says saving planet probably means sucking CO2 from the air

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Editor's Choice

BT_20180326_SWCHANGI2_3365544.jpg
Mar 26, 2018
Company of Good
Companies & Markets

Changi helps youths spread their wings

BP_MAS_260318_5.jpg
Mar 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Caution the watchword as US-China trade tensions hang over MAS policy

BT_20180326_SHTAP51KT_3365706.jpg
Mar 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

315 units of The Tapestry in Tampines snapped up

Most Read

1 Grab buys Uber's South-east Asia business; Uber gets 27.5% stake in Grab
2 315 units of The Tapestry in Tampines snapped up
3 Competition Commission says not received notification from Grab, Uber on South-east Asia merger
4 315 units of CDL's new project The Tapestry sold at launch
5 Stocks to watch: Noble, Rowsley, HLH Group, Far East Group
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_UberGrab_260318_83.jpg
Mar 26, 2018
Technology

Grab buys Uber's South-east Asia business; Uber gets 27.5% stake in Grab

BP_UberGrab_260318_83.jpg
Mar 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mar 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble directors say proposed restructuring will result in 'fair and equitable treatment of all shareholders'

Mar 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

First fintech to list on Singapore bourse Ayondo debuts at S$0.24

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening