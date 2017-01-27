You are here

Trump prepares orders to reduce US role in UN and other organisations

One draft order establishes committee to recommend where funding cuts should be made
Friday, January 27, 2017 - 05:50

Washington

THE Trump administration is preparing executive orders that would clear the way to drastically reduce the US role in the United Nations and other international organisations, as well as begin a process to review and potentially abrogate certain forms of multilateral treaties.

