Trump repaid US$130,000 his lawyer spent to quiet porn star: Giuliani

Thu, May 03, 2018 - 12:10 PM

BP_Giuliani_030518_68.jpg
In an interview on Fox News, Mr Giuliani (above), a former federal prosecutor and longtime friend of Mr Trump, said the president knew about the US$130,000 payment and reimbursed Mr Cohen.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who joined President Donald Trump's legal team last month, said on Wednesday that Mr Trump repaid the US$130,000 his lawyer gave to an adult-film star to buy her silence about an alleged affair with the president.

Mr Trump has said he did not know about the payment to Stormy Daniels, who says she had a one-night stand with Mr Trump in 2006.

Mr Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen paid Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, the money in 2016 to keep quiet about the alleged sexual encounter before the presidential election.

In an interview on Fox News, Mr Giuliani, a former federal prosecutor and longtime friend of Mr Trump, said the president knew about the US$130,000 payment and reimbursed Mr Cohen.

"They funneled it through a law firm and the president repaid it," Mr Giuliani said.

"He didn't know about the specifics of it, as far as I know, but he did know about the general arrangement that Michael would take care of things like this," Mr Giuliani said.

He said the payment did not violate campaign finance laws because it was not drawn from Trump campaign funds.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

When asked by reporters on April 5 if he knew about the payment to Daniels, Mr Trump responded, "No."

Asked why Mr Cohen made the payment, Mr Trump said: "You'll have to ask Michael Cohen. Michael is my attorney. You'll have to ask Michael."

Mr Cohen has said he paid Daniels out of his own pocket and was not reimbursed by Mr Trump.

The White House has denied Mr Trump had sex with Daniels.

Daniels has sued Mr Trump and Mr Cohen to be released from the non-disclosure agreement, saying it was invalid because Mr Trump never signed it. She has also sued Mr Trump for defamation.

REUTERS

