You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump says 'America First' will benefit world in Davos speech

Fri, Jan 26, 2018 - 9:33 PM

tump.JPG
PHOTO: REUTERS

[DAVOS] President Donald Trump said Friday that US economic growth promoted by his policies would help the world, seeking to square his "America First" agenda with globalism.

"When the United States grows, so does the world," Mr Trump said in a speech to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. "American prosperity has created countless jobs around the globe and the drive for excellence, creativity and innovation in the United States has led to important discoveries that help people everywhere live more prosperous and healthier lives." Mr Trump is the first US president to visit the conference in 18 years, and he made his government's presence felt with a large delegation of Cabinet secretaries and top White House aides.

As he does regularly, Mr Trump claimed credit for the run-up in stocks and economic growth that has occurred in his first year in office. In the last year, the Standard & Poor's 500 Index has surged about 25 per cent.

"After years of stagnation the United States is once again experiencing strong economic growth," Mr Trump said. "Consumer confidence, business confidence and manufacturing confidence are the highest they have ever been in many decades." The International Monetary Fund this week acknowledged Mr Trump's recent tax cuts were a reason it had lifted its forecast for US economic growth this year to 2.7 per cent. Still, it warned the short-term effect would wear off by 2022 as budget deficits materialized and individual tax cuts expired.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Like all nations represented at this forum, America hopes for a future in which everyone can prosper, and every child can grow up free from violence, poverty, and fear," Mr Trump said. "The world is witnessing the resurgence of a strong and prosperous America."

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

US economic growth slows in Q4 on surging imports

Dutch media reveal country to be secret US ally in war against Russian hackers

Currency war is last thing world needs: ECB's Coeure

UK economy remains a laggard even as growth beats forecasts

China's shadow banking curbs cut local borrowers' lifeline

S'pore needs to appoint 130 female directors annually till 2020 to hit gender diversity target: Grace Fu

Editor's Choice

BP_Keppel_260118_7.jpg
Jan 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

Graft penalty pushes Keppel into quarterly loss; full-year gain down 72%

BP_USBILLS_260118_8.jpg
Jan 26, 2018
Government & Economy

US$ slide to 3-year low against S$ pushing exporters to hedge

BT_20180126_LKGOODLUCK26_3281757.jpg
Jan 26, 2018
Real Estate

More projects hopping on collective sale train

Most Read

1 ComfortDelGro starts petrol retail business
2 Juggernaut sites take en bloc game to new level
3 Wealth taxes may hit the rich; but other factors can mitigate impact
4 DBS to hire more private bankers to tap US$19t Asia market
5 Noble Group strikes restructure deal with lenders, Debtwire says
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_CBD_260118_107.jpg
Jan 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Recovery in labour market last year sees fewer layoffs

BP_CBD_260118_107.jpg
Jan 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_factory_260118_106.jpg
Jan 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Factory output up 10.1% in 2017, fastest pace in seven years

44300000U.jpg
Jan 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

Mary Chia shares to resume trading on Jan 29

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening