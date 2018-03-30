You are here

Trump says infrastructure plan may wait until after elections

Fri, Mar 30, 2018 - 6:36 AM

US President Donald Trump said Thursday his major infrastructure plan may not make it through Congress until after key midterm elections in November.
[RICHFIELD, United States] US President Donald Trump said Thursday his major infrastructure plan may not make it through Congress until after key midterm elections in November.

"I don't think you're going to get Democrat support very much. And you'll probably have to wait until after the election, which isn't so long down the road," he said in a speech in the Midwestern state of Ohio.

"We probably have to wait until after the election because the Democrats say, 'don't give him anymore wins.'"

Mr Trump was in the state in the industrial heartland to tout his proposal to dedicate US$200 billion in federal money as a way to attract private investment of "at least" US$1.5 trillion, the White House said.

"We are going to rebuild America's crumbling infrastructure," including roads, bridges, airports, and waterworks, he said.

The plan "will completely transform the horrible, costly and broken permitting process," and also focus on worker training and education.

Mr Trump's predecessor, President Barack Obama, tried repeatedly to push infrastructure plans through Congress but was stymied by opposition from Republicans, who now support the measure.

Americans in November will elect all 435 representatives in the lower house of Congress, and one-third of the 100 Senators, as well as 39 state governors.

While Mr Trump enjoys the unusual position of having his party control both houses of Congress, the midterm election often swings control to the opposition, a possibility given his low approval ratings and controversial policies.

