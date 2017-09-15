You are here

Trump says to visit China, Japan, South Korea in November

Friday, September 15, 2017 - 07:35

US President Donald Trump on Thursday announced he intends to visit China, Japan and South Korea later this year, a blockbuster maiden presidential visit to Asia.
[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump on Thursday announced he intends to visit China, Japan and South Korea later this year, a blockbuster maiden presidential visit to Asia.

Mr Trump said aboard Air Force One that a US delegation would likely make the trip in November, adding that he will "possibly" go to the Apec summit in Vietnam at the same time.

Regarding an Asean regional summit in the Philippines that he was also expected to attend, Mr Trump said only that "he invited us so we're going to see," apparently referring to controversial President Rodrigo Duterte.

