You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump signs budget deal after raising government shutdown threat

Sat, Mar 24, 2018 - 7:28 AM

2018-03-23T173538Z_842948157_HP1EE3N1CVD9B_RTRMADP_3_USA-FISCAL-CONGRESS-TRUMP.JPG
US President Donald Trump signed Congress' newly passed US$1.3 trillion spending bill on Friday, ending suspense over a surprising threat he made hours earlier to veto the budget and shut down the federal government.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump signed Congress' newly passed US$1.3 trillion spending bill on Friday, ending suspense over a surprising threat he made hours earlier to veto the budget and shut down the federal government.

In the latest episode of the Republican president throwing his White House, Congress and the federal government off balance, Trump had threatened in an early morning tweet to kill the government funding deal.

Initially, it had been a foregone conclusion that Mr Trump would sign the ahead of a midnight deadline to keep the government running.

Mr Trump used the threat to draw attention to his displeasure about immigration issues, although he said the bill would boost funding to the military, one of his top priorities.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"There are a lot of things I'm unhappy about in this bill,"he told reporters, patting the more than 2,000 pages of the bill stacked on a purple box beside him in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House.

"I will never sign another bill like this again," he said."Nobody read it. It's only hours old."

The tweeted veto threat had caught Mr Trump's own aides by surprise, as well as lawmakers in the Republican-dominated Senate and House of Representatives, who had already left Washington for a scheduled two-week spring recess. Mr Trump himself was scheduled on Friday to fly to Florida for a weekend at his private resort.

It was unclear how seriously Republican leaders took Mr Trump's shutdown threat and neither Speaker Paul Ryan nor Senate Leader Mitch McConnell commented publicly on it.

Mr Trump has been frustrated that Congress has not turned over funding to make good on his campaign promise to build a wall along the US-Mexico border. The bill includes US$1.6 billion for six month's of work on the project but he had sought US$25 billion for it.

Mr Trump also has been at odds with Democrats in Congress over the fate of Dreamer immigrants - those brought to the United States illegally when they were children.

Mr Trump canceled the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program that gives work permits to the Dreamers and protects them from deportation. The decision is currently tied up in court cases.

He offered to extend the protections, tied to a sweeping set of changes to immigration laws, but subsequently rejected bipartisan offers from lawmakers.

As the six-month spending deal was coming together, there had been reports Mr Trump had balked at the deal and had to be persuaded by Mr Ryan to support it.

The Conservative wing of Mr Trump's party had panned the bill because of its spending increases and some deficit hawks cheered Mr Trump's threat to veto it.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Europe steps up pressure on Russia over spy attack

US core capital goods orders, shipments surge in February

Singapore's silver linings playbook for the storm clouds ahead

Singapore working with firms to seek exclusions from US steel tariffs

China hits back at the US where it hurts - in the pork belly

Independent fact-checking council can combat deliberate online falsehoods, say SPH, CNA

Editor's Choice

2015-08-31T182416Z_754810377_TM3EB8V0YCW01_RTRMADP_3_USA-CHINA-SANCTIONS.jpg
Mar 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Markets savaged as US-China tariff brinkmanship escalates

BT_20180324_VICUBE24_3364151.jpg
Mar 24, 2018
Cubicle Files
Life & Culture

Stuck in a loveless relationship with your job

BT_20180324_LATESTINSIDE_3364898.jpg
Mar 24, 2018
Brunch

Plant Pharma

Most Read

1 Noble says 'very difficult' for noteholders to wind it up; expects successful debt restructuring
2 Applications for Sasseur Reit IPO open on March 21; public tranche of 13.8m units at S$0.80 apiece
3 Hyflux's Olivia Lum to retire from ST Engineering board due to business commitments
4 StanChart global CEO for commercial and private banking resigns
5 COE prices down across the board
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180324_VKWAR24_3365047.jpg
Mar 24, 2018
Opinion

Trump's unfair tariffs will achieve little, and hurt many

Mar 24, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's silver linings playbook for the storm clouds ahead

BT_20180324_STROBOTS24_3364919.jpg
Mar 24, 2018
Technology

New centre for robotics and automation to join startup hub

nm-sph-2303.png
Mar 24, 2018
Government & Economy

Independent fact-checking council can combat deliberate online falsehoods, say SPH, CNA

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening