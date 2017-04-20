You are here

Trump to attend three Asian summits in November: Pence

Thursday, April 20, 2017 - 21:34

US President Donald Trump will attend three summits in Asia in November, Vice President Mike Pence said in Jakarta during a visit to the headquarters of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Thursday.
PHOTO: AFP

Pence said in a statement after meeting the secretary general of ASEAN that Trump would attend the US-ASEAN summit and the East Asia summit in the Philippines, as well as the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Vietnam.

He said the Trump administration would work with ASEAN on security issues and trade and freedom of navigation in the South China Sea. China claims most of the South China Sea, but has overlapping claims with a number of Southeast Asian countries.

REUTERS

