Trump to choose Hagerty as the next US ambassador to Japan

Thursday, January 5, 2017 - 06:46

[WASHINGTON] US President-elect Donald Trump plans to pick businessman William Hagerty as the next US ambassador to Japan, an adviser to Mr Trump's transition team told Reuters on Wednesday.

Japan's Nikkei news service reported that Mr Trump would announce the choice of Mr Hagerty, who is the director of presidential appointments in Mr Trump's transition team, soon. The adviser who spoke to Reuters confirmed the Nikkei report. He spoke on condition of anonymity.

Mr Hagerty is a Tennessee native who founded a private equity firm, Hagerty Peterson. He spent several years in Japan with the Boston Consulting Group management consultancy and also served in the White House of former president George HW Bush.

