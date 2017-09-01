You are here

Trump to donate US$1m to flood relief: White House

Friday, September 1, 2017 - 08:39

HARVEY_TRUMP_12.JPG
President Donald Trump speaks outside a fire station after participating in a briefing on relief efforts for Hurricane Harvey, in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Aug. 29, 2017.
PHOTO: NYTIMES

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump will donate US$1 million to flood relief efforts in Texas and Louisiana after the devastation unleashed by Hurricane Harvey, the White House said on Thursday.

"He'll pledge, proudly, US$1 million of his own personal money to help the people of Texas and Louisiana," spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters.

The White House did not say whether the money would come from Trump or his foundation.

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Mr Trump came under fire for repeatedly announcing charitable donations but not following through.

Mr Sanders said Mr Trump wanted suggestions from the White House press corps about how to spend the money.

Mr Sanders also announced that Mr Trump has tentative plans to visit "the Houston area" on Saturday as well as Lake Charles, Louisiana.

During a visit to Texas on Tuesday, Mr Trump had been unable to visit the flood zone because of difficult logistics and security concerns.

AFP

