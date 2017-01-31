You are here

Trump travel ban stirs faint outcry beyond Silicon Valley

Most US corporate bosses have stayed silent on executive order on immigration but a few CEOs have denounced it
Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170131_KVUSBOSS31A_2716398.jpg
In a letter to employees, Mr Schultz said that Starbucks was developing plans to hire 10,000 refugees over five years across dozens of countries, but he did not directly criticise Mr Trump's order.
PHOTO: REUTERS

New York

MOST US corporate bosses have stayed silent on President Donald Trump's immigration curbs, underscoring the sensitivities around opposing policies that could provoke a backlash from the White House.

While the leaders of Apple Inc, Google and Facebook Inc emailed their

