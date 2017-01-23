You are here

THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Trump wages war against the media over inauguration crowd size

He airs grievances including against journalists, calling them "the most dishonest human beings on Earth"
Monday, January 23, 2017 - 05:50

President Trump with first lady Melania Trump during the inauguration parade on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington on Friday.
PHOTO: AFP

Washington

PRESIDENT Donald Trump used his first full day in office to wage war on the media, accusing news organisations of lying about the size of his inauguration crowd as Saturday's huge protests served notice that a vocal and resolute opposition would be a hallmark of his presidency

