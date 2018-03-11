You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Turnbull says Trump promised him exemption on metals tariffs

Sat, Mar 10, 2018 - 12:31 PM

[SYDNEY] Australia has secured an exemption from metals tariffs announced last week by US President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull told the media.

Mr Trump confirmed the exemption in an early Saturday morning call between the two leaders, Mr Turnbull said. He said the conversation also touched on the security alliance between the US and Australia, as well as possible talks between Mr Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

"I was very pleased the president was able to confirm that he would not have to impose tariffs on Australian steel and aluminum," Mr Turnbull said.

"It was a very good and productive discussion with the president."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Turnbull said the two leaders discussed the importance of a "fair and reciprocal" trade relationship between Australia and the US.

"The US has a big trade surplus with Australia," Mr Turnbull said.

"We talked about the military and security relationship, how strong that is. Each of has no stronger ally."

On North Korea, Mr Turnbull said he agreed with Mr Trump that there must be no relenting on the economic pressure that brought North Korea to the negotiating table.

Mr Trump plans to meet with Mr Kim within months after accepting an invitation from the North Korean leader.

"We can welcome this cautiously, but I emphasise caution," Mr Turnbull said.

"There have been many false dawns before, so the critical thing is to maintain that economic pressure."

Mr Turnbull said that while he is looking forward to progress on the talks between Mr Trump and Mr Kim, "sanctions must remain in full force, rigorously enforced until such time the regime starts to denuclearise."

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

CPTPP shows 11 nations know how to make a win-win deal in a time of rising protectionism: PM Lee

Gunman and three hostages found dead at California veterans home

China steps up scrutiny of bank shareholders

Far from home and censors, some Chinese students dissent on Xi's power

US seeks 'concrete actions' from N Korea before planned talks

Australia to secure exemption from US tariffs

Editor's Choice

20170906_1504681209681_3334702104739170_2_3sa0_zuann.jpg
Mar 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Economic agencies have flexibility to let in needed foreign skills

BT_20180310_JQGRAB10_3344768.jpg
Mar 10, 2018
Technology

Grab launches region's first bike-sharing marketplace

BT_20180310_COVER10_3344852.jpg
Mar 10, 2018
Brunch

Short cuts

Most Read

1 ComfortDelGro to gain from Grab-Uber deal, likely rail-fare hike: Maybank Kim Eng
2 HSBC launches Singapore-dollar income bond fund for local retail investors
3 Koh Brothers unit wins bid for Toho Mansion in Holland Village
4 Goodluck Garden sold to Qingjian for S$610m
5 Temasek and GIC in talks to buy chunk of internet star Salt Bae's steakhouse: FT
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

2018-03-08T203736Z_989246586_RC14D7D11890_RTRMADP_3_TRADE-TPP-CHILE-SIGNING.JPG
Mar 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Sans US, smaller CPTPP gains, but it will still lift members' trade

jon5658jwshell.jpg
Mar 10, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Shell waiting to jump into Indonesia small-scale LNG industry

BT_20180310_JQGRAB10_3344768.jpg
Mar 10, 2018
Technology

Grab launches region's first bike-sharing marketplace

2017-08-02T231804Z_1263717511_RC14268F8070_RTRMADP_3_USA-JOBSFAIR.JPG
Mar 10, 2018
Government & Economy

US job growth surges in February

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening