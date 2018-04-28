You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Two Koreas agree to end war this year, pursue denuclearisation

Fri, Apr 27, 2018 - 5:28 PM

file6zw8tnomgv51i9vw0jtp.jpg
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meet in the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea, April 27, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS

 

[SEOUL] North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in agreed Friday to finally end a seven-decade war this year, and pursue the “complete denuclearization” of the Korean Peninsula.

The two leaders announced the deal after a historic meeting on their shared border, the first time a North Korean leader has set foot on the southern side. The countries have technically been at war since 1950 and no peace treaty has been signed to replace the 1953 armistice that ended open hostilities.

Mr Kim and Mr Moon said they would hold military talks next month and seek a “phased disarmament,” without providing more details. They announced plans to formally declare a resolution to the war and turn the current armistice into a peace treaty by year’s end.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The two sides “reaffirmed their mutual goal of a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula through complete denuclearization.” “South and North Korea agreed to make efforts to win support and cooperation of the international community for denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula,” according to the statement. It didn’t elaborate on what that would entail.

Much of the agreement mirrors previous deals between North Korea and Moon’s liberal predecessors. It appeared aimed at restoring cooperation that had deteriorated over the past decade.

The agreement follows a rapid thaw of tensions on the peninsula after a flurry of North Korean missile tests and a hydrogen bomb detonation last year. Mr Kim plans to meet US President Donald Trump soon, which would be the first summit between a North Korean leader and a sitting American president.

The question now is whether the commitment will lead to lasting change. Previous agreements have collapsed over inspections, weapons tests and disputes over economic aid.

The stakes remain high, with Kim on the cusp of developing a missile capable of delivering one of his estimated 60 nuclear bombs to any city in the US - a step Mr Trump has threatened war to stop.

 

 

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

A Nobel prize for Trump and Kim is no joke

US consumer sentiment exceeds forecast

US rejects plan to break trade court deadlock

European economy loses thrust in risk for global expansion

US economy grew 2.3% in Q1

Singapore hopes to develop consensus on an overall approach to Asean's challenges: PM Lee

Editor's Choice

BP_Grab_270418_1.jpg
Apr 27, 2018
Technology

New disruptors lining up to eat Grab's lunch

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_270418_4.jpg
Apr 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

MAS proposes guidelines for FIs on accountability and standard of conduct

BP_Cuscaden Road_270418_2.jpg
Apr 27, 2018
Real Estate

Bidders tussle for 2 out of 3 residential sites under govt land sales programme

Most Read

1 New disruptors lining up to eat Grab's lunch
2 Forensics on Trek 2000 reveal millions in suspected fake sales, roundtripping
3 Hot stock: Venture slips 10% after posting 72% jump in Q1 earnings
4 SGX objects to Henn Tan as Trek CEO; orders EGM on the matter
5 DBS shareholders hard to please with grievances over service and questions on ROE
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_270418_45.jpg
Apr 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's economic outlook for 2018 remains positive despite global trade risks: MAS

BP_MAS_260318_5.jpg
Apr 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Apr 27, 2018
Real Estate

JTC awards tenders for Tuas industrial sites to Soilbuild Group, Bonco Enterprise

BP_Singapore private_270418_19.jpg
Apr 27, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore private home prices rise 3.9%; steepest gain since Q2 2010

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening