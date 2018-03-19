You are here

Home > Government & Economy

UK Brexit committee suggests delay in leaving EU

Many key negotiating issues still have to be resolved, govt should seek an extension of time
Mon, Mar 19, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180319_WEEDELAY19_3355608.jpg
Committee member and Brexit supporter Jacob Rees-Mogg has dismissed the report.
PHOTO: AFP

London

BRITAIN'S official departure from the European Union may have to be delayed with many key negotiating issues still to be resolved, Westminster's Brexit committee suggested on Sunday.

In a new report on the progress of negotiations, the Exiting the European Union Committee said that there had been "little progress made" on key issues, including how to maintain an open border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Britain is set to leave the EU on March 29, 2019, almost three years after the referendum vote for Brexit - having triggered the two-year Article 50 withdrawal process in 2017 - and negotiations on the future partnership are meant to be wrapped up by October.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"If substantial aspects of the future partnership remain to be agreed in October 2018, the government should seek a limited extension to the Article 50 time," added the committee, whose members predominately supported staying in the EU during the 2016 referendum.

Chair of the Committee Hilary Benn said that negotiations were now at "a critical stage . . . with just seven months left to reach agreement on a whole host of highly complex issues".

"The government must now come forward with credible, detailed proposals as to how it can operate a 'frictionless border' between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland," added the opposition Labour MP. "We know of no international border, other than the internal borders of the EU, that operates without checks and physical infrastructure. This is deeply concerning."

Committee member and Brexit supporter Jacob Rees-Mogg dismissed the report, writing on Twitter that it "merely seeks to stop Brexit".

"Select committees reports are only influential if they are unanimous, dividing on 'leave remain' lines simply refights the referendum," he added.

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, another Brexit campaigner, said "I don't think that's true at all" when asked about the report on BBC's Andrew Marr Show.

Other issues to be resolved in negotiations include the status of EU citizens arriving in Britain during a transition period - when Britain will continue to follow EU law in return for access to the bloc's single market for a period of up to two years after officially leaving.

The committee warned that affording such citizens different rights from those arriving before Britain officially leaves may be "inconsistent" with EU law. AFP

Government & Economy

Australian wildfires destroy homes, kill cattle as hundreds of people flee

New Zealand service activity index dips to 55.0 in February: BNZ

Claims Russia behind Skripal poisoning 'drivel, rubbish, nonsense': Putin

Call for closer Asean-Australia cybersecurity ties

Govts in region doing their best to help Myanmar re-establish stability in Rohingya refugee crisis: PM Lee

Maritime industry faces long journey going digital

Editor's Choice

BT_20180319_LKCBRE16TURN_3354853.jpg
Mar 19, 2018
Real Estate

CBRE plans 'living lab' for new tech at Paya Lebar showcase

BP_Jurong_190318_7.jpg
Mar 19, 2018
Energy & Commodities

New power options for Jurong consumers

BT_20180319_NRNEUFLOR_3345655.jpg
Mar 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Neuflor fights carpet rivals with on-demand 'smart tiles'

Most Read

1 Singapore non-oil exports fall 5.9% in February after 4 months of growth
2 Noble says it won't make payment on 2018 bonds
3 Hot stock: Oxley falls 4.5% after announcing share placement
4 En-bloc fever may be cooling
5 Bitcoin's 'death cross' looms as strategist eyes US$2,800
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180319_ASGASHUB13_3354846.jpg
Mar 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Vibrant sector sees GasHub opt for Singapore instead of Australia listing

Mar 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

StarHub, Sunseap team up to enter open electricity market

BT_20180319_LKCBRE16TURN_3354853.jpg
Mar 19, 2018
Real Estate

CBRE plans 'living lab' for new tech at Paya Lebar showcase

BP_Lee Hsien Loong_190318_3.jpg
Mar 19, 2018
Government & Economy

Govts in region doing their best to help Myanmar re-establish stability in Rohingya refugee crisis: PM Lee

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening