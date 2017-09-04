You are here

Home > Government & Economy

UK construction growth slides to 1-year low in August

Monday, September 4, 2017 - 16:56

[LONDON] Growth in Britain's construction firms fell unexpectedly to a one-year low in August, hit by an investment slump in the commercial sector as Brexit uncertainty weighed on the economy, a survey showed on Monday.

Countering more upbeat news about the economy last week, the Markit/CIPS Construction Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 51.1 from 51.9 in July, closer to the 50 mark that indicates stagnation. A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a reading of 52.0.

Monday's PMI underlined the uncertain outlook for an economy that has become increasingly difficult for the Bank of England to gauge.

A similar survey of manufacturers published on Friday had hinted at a strengthening of economic growth in the second half of the year.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Britain's economy had its slowest first half of the year since 2012 as households came under pressure from a big rise in inflation following the fall in sterling caused by last year's Brexit vote.

So far, construction, manufacturing and exports have failed to compensate for the consumer slowdown.

Housebuilding was the only construction sector to generate significant growth during August, the PMI showed.

Civil engineering activity was broadly flat, while the commercial construction sector contracted at the fastest pace since July last year - just after Britain voted to leave the European Union.

"There were signs that UK construction firms are bracing for the soft patch to continue into this autumn, with fragile business confidence contributing to weaker trends for job creation and input buying during August," Tim Moore, an associate director at IHS Markit, said.

Survey compiler IHS Markit said the murky economic outlook for Britain weighed on commercial building, with clients delaying spending decisions or even scaling back projects.

New orders across construction as a whole fell for a second month, albeit not as sharply as in July.

Construction makes up around 6 per cent of British economic output. The Markit/CIPS survey for the much larger services sector - which accounts for nearly 80 per cent - is due at 0830 GMT on Tuesday.

REUTERS
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Government & Economy

North Korea seen eyeing possible ICBM launch after nuclear test

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

UK finance minister signals support for review of gambling machines

Chinese central bank says initial coin offerings are illegal

China made representations to North Korea over nuclear test

South Korea, US to deploy more anti-missile defences

Editor's Choice

BT_20170904_KRBLOC_3067074.jpg
Sep 4, 2017
Real Estate

Latest bout of en bloc sales could yield over 12,000 new homes

BT_20170904_JLICO21_3067781.jpg
Sep 4, 2017
Banking & Finance

Reining in cypherpunks and the wild token ride

taxi.jpg
Sep 4, 2017
Companies & Markets

In for a scary taxi ride

Most Read

1 Latest bout of en bloc sales could yield over 12,000 new homes
2 Ipoh - sleepy foodie stopover wakes up to new potential
3 In for a scary taxi ride
4 Owners driven by fears of hike in GLS supply
5 En bloc surge has legs if pricing stays realistic
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

sgx.jpg
Sep 4, 2017
Stocks

STI tumbles 46 points amid reports of possible missile test by North Korea

Marina Bay Waterfront Promenade 17982439.jpg
Sep 4, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Sep 4, 2017
Companies & Markets

Baker Tech's subsidiary and Point Hope pledge S$50m to EOL

Marina Bay Waterfront Promenade 17982439.jpg
Sep 4, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore, Chongqing explore new frontiers for financial connectivity, innovation

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening