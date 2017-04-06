You are here
UK economy slowing after strong end to 2016
Markit/CIPS Services Purchasing Managers' Index rises to 3-month high of 55.0 in March from 53.3 in February
London
BRITAIN'S economy has probably slowed from its strong growth of late last year, and a cooling jobs market and hefty price increases will become increasingly apparent as Brexit gets underway, according to a survey published on Wednesday.
The Markit/CIPS Services Purchasing
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg