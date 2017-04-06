You are here

Home > Government & Economy

UK economy slowing after strong end to 2016

Markit/CIPS Services Purchasing Managers' Index rises to 3-month high of 55.0 in March from 53.3 in February
Thursday, April 6, 2017 - 05:50

London

BRITAIN'S economy has probably slowed from its strong growth of late last year, and a cooling jobs market and hefty price increases will become increasingly apparent as Brexit gets underway, according to a survey published on Wednesday.

The Markit/CIPS Services Purchasing

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Most Read

1 Ezra chairman's villa in Sentosa Cove being sold
2 Elaine Kim
3 URA to tackle developers that misrepresent info: Lawrence Wong
4 StarHub management has "no intention" to acquire M1: report
5 Update: Lawsuit against SembMarine, Jurong Shipyard, Keppel dismissed by US district court (Amended)
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening