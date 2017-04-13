You are here
UK households feel the pinch with modest wage growth
Regular pay, adjusted for inflation, rises just 0.1 per cent in the three months till February, the weakest since the third quarter of 2014
London
UK LIVING standards are under more pressure than at any time in two-and-a-half years, and the squeeze is getting tighter.
Adjusted for inflation, regular pay rose just 0.1 per cent in the three months till February, the weakest since the third quarter of 2014.
That
