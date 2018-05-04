You are here

Home > Government & Economy

UK Lords push for Trump to address parliament in July visit

Fri, May 04, 2018 - 8:14 AM

06709278.jpg
British peers are pushing for US President Donald Trump to address parliament during a July visit, despite apparent opposition from the speaker of the House of Commons, according to reports on Thursday.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[LONDON] British peers are pushing for US President Donald Trump to address parliament during a July visit, despite apparent opposition from the speaker of the House of Commons, according to reports on Thursday.

Conservative peer Partick Cormack, one of Britain's longest-serving lawmakers, said that as the leader of "our most important ally", Mr Trump should be allowed to deliver a speech to parliament.

"My own personal views on him are completely irrelevant - we should give him the opportunity to speak to both Houses," he told The Independent newspaper.

The US president will defy planned mass protests to visit London during a July working trip to Britain announced last month.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

John Bercow, the speaker of the Commons, said last year he was "strongly opposed" to letting Mr Trump address lawmakers, citing "opposition to racism and sexism" and adding people had to "earn" such a right.

Reports suggested it may be possible for the American leader to address the Royal Gallery in parliament, used for important occasions, often with members of both Houses present.

This would see Mr Trump follow in the footsteps of Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton, who both addressed lawmakers in the portrait-lined gallery during their tenures in the White House.

Norman Fowler, the Lord Speaker - a presiding officer role in Britain's unelected House of Lords - said since taking on the role in 2016 he had welcomed both the King of Spain and the President of Colombia to parliament.

"No conversations have taken place between the House of Lords and the UK Government regarding President Trump coming to the Royal Gallery," he added in a statement following Thursday's reports.

"Any request for him to speak in the Royal Gallery would be discussed if and when it were received.

"The United States is a long-standing ally and friend of the United Kingdom," he added.

Mr Trump's visit, which will take place on July 13, had been repeatedly delayed amid a series of diplomatic spats and fears it could be marred by huge protests.

British Prime Minister Theresa May controversially offered Mr Trump a state visit when she was the first foreign leader to visit him shortly after entering the White House, provoking uproar at home following the president's travel ban from several Muslim-majority countries.

British lawmakers called on Mrs May to withdraw the offer, while protesters have promised to turn out in record numbers.

AFP

Government & Economy

Finding jobs for young Malaysians will be key for next leader

Beijing 'installs missiles' on South China Sea islands

Brazil says US gave 'ultimatum' over steel, aluminum tariffs

US economists urge Trump to avoid protectionist mistakes of the 1930s

Singapore Inc needs X-factor to take wing beyond home market

Talent gap for 20 major economies to hit 85m workers

Editor's Choice

BT_20180504_AGSIAS3_3423733.jpg
May 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIAS to matchmake boards with suitable independent directors

BT_20180504_JLHENG_3423761.jpg
May 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore Inc needs X-factor to take wing beyond home market

BP_SGwork_040518_3.jpg
May 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Talent gap for 20 major economies to hit 85m workers

Most Read

1 Greenback surge pares most of Sing dollar's 2018 gains
2 Midas could be insolvent soon amid fraud allegations
3 UOB earnings up 21% to S$978m for Q1
4 It's talent, not ideas, that turns on new incubators in Singapore
5 Brokers' take: Analysts maintain 'buy' on CapitaLand
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180504_AGSIAS3_3423733.jpg
May 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIAS to matchmake boards with suitable independent directors

BT_20180504_JLHENG_3423761.jpg
May 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore Inc needs X-factor to take wing beyond home market

BP_SGwork_040518_3.jpg
May 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Talent gap for 20 major economies to hit 85m workers

May 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Great Eastern's Q1 profit surges 68% on contributions from Singapore insurance business

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening