You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Update: Taiwan says Premier Lin has offered resignation

Monday, September 4, 2017 - 14:12

[TAIPEI] Taiwan’s Premier Lin Chuan resigned on Monday in a move aimed at reviving dwindling public support for the government of President Tsai Ing Wen.  

Ms Tsai’s office announced in a statement that Mr Lin offered his resignation on Sunday, saying that he had “accomplished his periodic tasks”, and it was approved by the president.

Speculation had been rife that Mr Lin would be replaced.

The government’s popularity has been hit by a series of controversial policies, ranging from holiday cuts to pension reforms, as well as by worsening relations with China.  

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Beijing has cut all official communication with Ms Tsai’s government since she took office in May last year.

Her Democratic Progressive Party is traditionally independence-leaning and has refused officially to accept that Taiwan is part of “one China”.  

Ms Tsai’s popularity has dropped from a high of nearly 70 per cent when she took power to below 30 per cent in several recent polls, with some in the DPP blaming the unpopular premier for dragging down her support.  

In a TVBS poll released last month, Mr Lin’s support fell to a record low of 18 per cent, while 44 per cent said he should be replaced against 26 per cent who said he should stay.

“I am happy that somebody will take over the heavy burden and I’m grateful that somebody is willing to do that... I’ll accept the criticisms that are reasonable,” Mr Lin told reporters when asked about his low public support.  

Mr Lin, an economist and former finance minister, was rumoured to become the next governor of Taiwan’s central bank.

But he said Monday that he has no plans to take any government post in the future.  His replacement will be announced on Tuesday.

There has been widespread speculation that the popular mayor of the southern city of Tainan, William Lai, will take over.  

The Harvard-educated Lai has won praise for his efficient management of the city, including his handling of the aftermath of an earthquake in 2016 that killed 116 people.  

The cabinet is set to resign en masse in a formality on Thursday after the premier steps down. It is not immediately clear how many ministers will be replaced.

Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Government & Economy

North Korea seen eyeing possible ICBM launch after nuclear test

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

UK construction growth slides to 1-year low in August

UK finance minister signals support for review of gambling machines

Chinese central bank says initial coin offerings are illegal

China made representations to North Korea over nuclear test

Editor's Choice

BT_20170904_KRBLOC_3067074.jpg
Sep 4, 2017
Real Estate

Latest bout of en bloc sales could yield over 12,000 new homes

BT_20170904_JLICO21_3067781.jpg
Sep 4, 2017
Banking & Finance

Reining in cypherpunks and the wild token ride

taxi.jpg
Sep 4, 2017
Companies & Markets

In for a scary taxi ride

Most Read

1 Latest bout of en bloc sales could yield over 12,000 new homes
2 Ipoh - sleepy foodie stopover wakes up to new potential
3 In for a scary taxi ride
4 Owners driven by fears of hike in GLS supply
5 En bloc surge has legs if pricing stays realistic
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

sgx.jpg
Sep 4, 2017
Stocks

STI tumbles 46 points amid reports of possible missile test by North Korea

Marina Bay Waterfront Promenade 17982439.jpg
Sep 4, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Sep 4, 2017
Companies & Markets

Baker Tech's subsidiary and Point Hope pledge S$50m to EOL

Marina Bay Waterfront Promenade 17982439.jpg
Sep 4, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore, Chongqing explore new frontiers for financial connectivity, innovation

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening