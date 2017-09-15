You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Update: Terrorist blast injures 18 during London's subway's rush hour

Fri, Sep 15, 2017 - 6:42 PM

parsons green.jpg
Parsons Green subway station in west London was cordoned off as counter-terrorism police investigated, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
PHOTO:AFP

[LONDON] At least 18 people were injured when a suspected terrorist set off an improvised explosive device on a London subway train during the morning rush hour. 

It is the fifth attack this year. 

 Police appealed for photos and information, and had no word on the whereabouts of the perpetrator as a manhunt appeared to be under way. 

Images of a small fire in a white bucket with protruding wires were broadcast by Sky News, which said the device had probably failed to detonate fully. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

It may have had a timer, Sky reported.  Parsons Green subway station in west London was cordoned off amid witness reports of a stampede as passengers had tried to flee the blast. 

Eighteen people were taken to hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening as the police reported most passengers suffered “flash burns.” 

“My thoughts are with those injured at Parsons Green and emergency services who are responding bravely to this terrorist incident,” Prime Minister Theresa May said on Twitter. May will chair an emergency meeting of officials.  

US President Donald Trump said on Twitter that the “loser terrorist” was “in the sights of Scotland Yard,” a reference to the headquarters of 
London’s Metropolitan Police Service. 

In an apparent US leak, CBS reported that the explosives were consistent with those used in another recent attack. 

The US and UK have close intelligence-sharing ties and the UK has publicly criticized US leaks of police intelligence after previous attacks. 

Londoners are growing used to terrorism and to the sight of heavily armed police patrolling the transport network. 

The police have stepped up the number of arrests and Thursday reported that terrorism-related arrests had risen 68 per cent over the past year. The terror threat level is “severe,” meaning an attack is likely.  

The latest attempt comes after a series of attacks this year.

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

US industrial output, sapped by Harvey, falls for first time since January

US retail sales post biggest drop in six months

Reserves top US$400b in boost to India safety buffer

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

ECB to announce in Oct plans to reduce QE; buy bonds through June 2018: Reuters poll

UK police investigate reports of blast on London underground train

Editor's Choice

Sep 15, 2017
Companies & Markets

Listing aspirant placed under JM amid controversial claims

w4.jpg
Sep 15, 2017
Government & Economy

More jobs ahead but growth likely to be subdued

BT_20170915_HALIMAH15_3086854.jpg
Sep 15, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore must husband reserves carefully: Halimah

Most Read

1 Alpha sells 22 units at Draycott Eight
2 CEO pay at Singapore-listed firms not aligned with performance: study
3 Halimah Yacob declared president-elect after walkover victory
4 SIAS, Rajah & Tann seek MAS action on insurance for Singapore bonds
5 Singapore must husband reserves carefully: Halimah
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

SG Grand Prix 20080026 .jpg
Sep 15, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore Grand Prix extends Formula 1 until 2021

f1.jpg
Sep 15, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

bp_condo_120917_69.jpg
Sep 15, 2017
Real Estate

Singapore developers move 1,581 new private homes, ECs in Aug, up 98% y-o-y

2017-08-07T030634Z_732054440_RC15C13414C0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-TELECOMMUNICATIONS-RESULTS.JPG
Sep 15, 2017
Companies & Markets

Singtel upgrades mobile plans with unlimited talktime, SMS and data

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening