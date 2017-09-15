You are here

Update: Terrorist blast injures several during London's subway's rush hour

Fri, Sep 15, 2017 - 6:42 PM

Parsons Green subway station in west London was cordoned off as counter-terrorism police investigated, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
PHOTO:AFP

[LONDON] Several people were injured in an explosion on a rush-hour subway train in London, which police said they were treating as terrorism.

Parsons Green subway station in west London was cordoned off as counter-terrorism police investigated, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement. A number of people were injured, the Met said. The Press Association said passengers suffered facial burns and some were hurt in a stampede. Police gave no word of the whereabouts of the suspected perpetrator.

"My thoughts are with those injured at Parsons Green and emergency services who are responding bravely to this terrorist incident," Prime Minister Theresa May said on Twitter. Mrs May will chair an emergency meeting of officials later on Friday.

Londoners are growing used to terrorism and to the sight of heavily armed police patrolling the transport network. The police have stepped up the number of arrests and Thursday reported that terrorism-related arrests had risen 68 per cent over the past year.

This attempt comes after a series of attacks this year: assailants with vans and knives attacked passers by on Westminster Bridge and London Bridge in two separate strikes and a van was driven into worshippers outside a mosque in Finsbury Park. A suicide bomber attacked a concert venue in Manchester in May, killing more than 20 people including children and mothers.

Well drilled medical staff declared a major incident at St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, as TV footage showed images of injured passengers with bandages on their heads.

"There was a massive flash and flame that went up the side of the train, then an acrid chemical smell, then a big stampede," Chris Wildish, a witness, told Sky News. "The crush for the stairs was pretty heavy."

BLOOMBERG

